Germany’s economic sentiment remains steady, with its Current Assessment index showing no change between May and June 2024. Data released on 24 June 2024 reveal that the indicator stands firm at 88.3, identical to the previous month’s figure.This sustained level suggests that the German economy is holding its ground, neither showing signs of significant improvement nor deterioration. Economic analysts and stakeholders will be scrutinizing upcoming data releases to identify whether this plateau will persist or shift in the latter half of the year. The steadiness in the Current Assessment index provides a mixed outlook, reflecting both resilience and caution within Europe’s largest economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com