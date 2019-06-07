Germany's Exports Decline In April

Germany’s exports and imports declined markedly in April, figures from Destatis showed Friday.

Exports decreased by seasonally adjusted 3.7 percent month-on-month in April, in contrast to a 1.6 percent rise in March. Shipments were forecast to drop 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, imports fell 1.3 percent, reversing March’s 0.7 percent increase. Economists had forecast imports to drop 0.2 percent.

As the fall in exports exceeded the decline in imports, the trade surplus fell to EUR 17 billion from EUR 20 billion a month ago.

Year-on-year, exports decreased 0.5 percent after rising 2 percent in March. At the same time, growth in imports eased to 2.1 percent from 4.7 percent.

Further, data showed that the current account of the balance of payments showed a surplus of EUR 22.6 billion in April compared to EUR 22.7 billion surplus a year ago.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com