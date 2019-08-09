Germany's Exports Fall; Imports Rise

Germany’s exports dropped marginally in June, while imports increased for the first time in three months, data from Destatis showed Friday.

Exports fell by a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 1.3 percent rise in May. The rate came in line with expectations.

Meanwhile, imports climbed 0.5 percent, as expected, but in contrast to May’s 0.3 percent decline.

As a result, the trade surplus decreased to a seasonally adjusted EUR 18.1 billion from EUR 18.7 billion in May.

On a yearly basis, exports declined 8 percent following a 4.6 percent rise. Likewise, imports fell 4.4 percent after a 5.1 percent rise.

The current account surplus fell to EUR 20.6 billion in June from EUR 24.8 billion in the same period last year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com