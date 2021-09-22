Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Germany's Ifo Institute Lifts 2022 Growth Outlook

Germany's Ifo Institute Lifts 2022 Growth Outlook

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

The German economy is projected to grow faster than previously estimated next year but trimmed its outlook for 2021 citing the impact of supply-side bottleneck on the manufacturing sector.

In its Autumn forecast, the think tank lifted its growth outlook for 2022 to 5.1 percent from 4.3 percent.

The faster growth is largely due to the low level of production of goods and services in 2021. In the course of 2022, the momentum of the overall economic recovery will decrease, ifo said.

The outlook for 2021 was downgraded to 2.5 percent from 3.3 percent as supply bottlenecks in manufacturing slowed overall recovery.

Value added in manufacturing is currently shrinking, while contact-intensive service industries recovered strongly. The economy is divided, Ifo chief economist Timo Wollmershaeuser said.

In 2023, the German economy will then expand again at normal rates, the think tank added.

According to ifo, the inflation rate is likely to rise further to around 4.5 percent by the end of the year.

The inflation rate should average 3.0 percent in 2021, following an average of only 0.5 percent in the crisis year 2020. The forecast for this year was raised from 2.6 percent.

In the next two years, the upward trend in prices will then slow from an annual average of 2.3 percent to 1.6 percent.

Regarding the labor market, the institute said short-time work will fall back to its pre-crisis level in the coming year, while unemployment is likely to be even higher, with an annual average of 2.35 million people. The jobless rate is forecast to fall to 5.1 percent in 2022 from 5.7 percent in 2021.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.