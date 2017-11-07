Germany's Industrial Production Falls More Than Forecast

Germany’s industrial production declined more than expected in September, data from Destatis showed Tuesday.

Industrial production fell 1.6 percent month-on-month in September, in contrast to August’s 2.6 percent increase. Production was forecast to drop 0.8 percent.

Excluding energy and construction, industrial production decreased 1.6 percent as energy output slid 4.3 percent. Construction output showed a monthly growth of 0.4 percent.

Production of capital goods fell 2.7 percent and that of consumer goods by 0.3 percent. Likewise, intermediate goods production dropped 0.8 percent.

