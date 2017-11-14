Germany's Inflation Eases As Estimated In October

Germany’s inflation slowed as initially estimated in October, final data from Destatis showed Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent year-on-year following 1.8 percent climb in September. A similar slower rate was last seen in June.

The rate matched the preliminary estimate published on October 30. Inflation slowed for the first time since May, when it fell to 1.5 percent from 2 percent.

Month-on-month, the CPI was unchanged from September, when it rose 0.1 percent. Monthly inflation figure was also similar to the flash estimate.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP that is meant for EU comparison, rose 1.5 percent year-on-year after a 1.8 percent increase in each of the previous two months.

On a monthly basis, the HICP slid 0.1 percent in October. Both annual and monthly HICP figures came in line with flash estimate.

