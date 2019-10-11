Germany's Inflation Slows As Estimated

Germany’s consumer price inflation slowed as initially estimated in September to the lowest since early 2018, final data from Destatis showed Friday.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 1.2 percent in September from 1.4 percent in August. This was the lowest rate since February 2018, when the rate was 1.1 percent.

The statistical office confirmed the preliminary estimate published on September 30.

Energy prices were down 1.1 percent in September, while food prices advanced 1.3 percent. Excluding energy, inflation was 1.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices remained flat as published earlier.

The EU measure of inflation slowed for a third consecutive month in September, to 0.9 percent from 1 percent a month ago. The annual rate also matched provisional result.

On month, the harmonized index of consumer prices fell 0.1 percent as estimated.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com