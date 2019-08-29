Germany's Jobless Rate Falls In July

Germany’s unemployment rate declined in July, figures from Destatis showed Thursday.

The jobless rate fell slightly to a seasonally adjusted 3 percent in July from 3.1 percent in June. In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 3.4 percent.

The number of unemployed declined 15,100 or 1.5 percent from the previous month to 1.33 million.

At the same time, the number of persons in employment increased 12,000 compared with June.

On an unadjusted basis, the jobless rate held steady at 3.1 percent in July.

The Federal Labor Agency is set to issue unemployment data later today. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 5 percent in August.

