Germany's Producer Price Inflation Eases In June

Germany’s producer price inflation slowed in June, figures from Destatis showed Friday.

Producer prices advanced 1.2 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 1.9 percent increase seen in May and the expected rate of 1.5 percent.

Excluding energy, producer prices gained 0.9 percent from last year and remained unchanged on month in June.

Energy prices advanced 2.2 percent, in contrast to a fall of 1.4 percent in May. Among other components of PPI, non-durable consumer goods prices climbed 2.1 percent.

Producer prices of capital goods and durable consumer goods grew 1.5 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. Intermediate goods prices dropped 0.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.4 percent, following a 0.1 percent fall in May. This was the biggest decrease seen so far this year. Prices were forecast to ease 0.1 percent.

