Germany's ZEW Economic Sentiment At 6-Month High

Germany’s economic confidence rose to a 6-month high in November, survey data from Mannheim-based think tank ZEW showed Tuesday.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for Germany rose to 18.7 in November from 17.6 in October. This was the highest score since May, when the reading was 20.6.

Nonetheless, the score was below the expected level of 19.5.

The prospects for the German economy remain encouragingly positive. Overall high levels of growth across Europe in the third quarter are supporting further growth in Germany and boosting expectations for the coming six months, ZEW President Achim Wambach, said.

“This favourable economic climate should be used to create a stronger and more robust basis for future growth,” Wambach added.

The current conditions index of the survey, advanced to 88.8 in November from 87.0 in the prior month. This was the highest since July 2011.

The financial market experts’ expectations regarding economic development in the Eurozone improved considerably after the drop experienced in the previous month. The corresponding index rose by 4.2 points to 30.9 points in November.

Likewise, the indicator for the current economic situation advanced 11.3 to 47.8 points in November.

