Gerresheimer (GRRMF.PK) has announced a substantial expansion of its production capabilities for medical systems, including inhalers and autoinjectors, within the United States. The company is committing approximately €166 million towards the construction and outfitting of two new facilities. This expansion is expected to generate over 400 new jobs for skilled workers in Peachtree City.In the initial phase, an adjoining building section was constructed next to the existing plant. The second phase involves the establishment of an entirely new plant near the Atlanta Regional Airport. Production in the new section is set to commence at the end of 2024.