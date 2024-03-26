In April 2023, the GfK German Consumer Climate showed a slight improvement, with the indicator rising to -27.4 from the previous month’s figure of -28.8 in March 2024. This uptick may indicate a slight increase in consumer confidence in Germany. The data was updated on 26 March 2024, revealing this positive shift in the country’s consumer sentiment. As the world closely monitors economic indicators for signs of recovery post-pandemic, any improvement in consumer confidence in major economies like Germany is seen as a positive step towards overall global economic stability.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com