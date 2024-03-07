GFT Technologies SE disclosed a net income of 48.36 million euros for the fiscal year 2023, marking a 5% increase from the previous year. The earnings per share rose to 1.84 euros from 1.76 euros. The company’s adjusted EBIT surged by 9% to 73.33 million euros, and its EBT saw a 3% increase to 68.0 million euros. Revenue also expanded by 10%, resulting in a total of 801.74 million euros.Looking ahead to the financial year 2024, GFT Technologies SE anticipates a 15% increase in revenue, amounting to 920 million euros, and a 16% rise in adjusted EBIT, summing up to 85 million euros. The company also predicts a 6% growth in EBT, totaling 72 million euros.In further company news, the Administrative Board plans to propose a dividend of 0.50 euros per no-par share for the fiscal year 2023 at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 20 June 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com