In a crucial economic decision, Ghana’s central bank has opted to maintain the prime interest rate at 29.00% for the month of May 2024, marking no change from the rate established in March 2024. The data, last updated on May 27, 2024, confirms the stable economic stance by the bank as the nation navigates intricate financial landscapes.This stability in the prime interest rate indicates the central bank’s cautious approach amidst varying global economic pressures. The consistency of the rate from March, equally noted as 29.00%, suggests a period of economic assessment and a measured response geared towards maintaining financial equilibrium.A month-over-month comparison reveals that there was no shift in the prime interest rate from April to May. Relative to the previous month-to-month movements, this halting of rate adjustment hints at potential underlying economic consistency or a strategic pause by monetary authorities to observe market reactions. The decision underscores a careful calibration of monetary policy in response to both domestic economic conditions and international economic trends.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com