Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) has finalized an agreement to acquire Stellar Blu Solutions, a U.S.-based provider of advanced avionics SATCOM terminal solutions. Stellar Blu Solutions is known for its specialized connectivity, network, and electronics solutions tailored for satellite communications.Under the terms of the deal, Gilat will make an initial cash payment of $98 million upon closing, with the potential for an additional $147 million contingent on meeting specific financial and business performance criteria post-closing.Gilat projects that the acquisition will generate annual revenues between $100 million and $150 million starting in 2025, leveraging Stellar Blu’s current backlog. The company also anticipates that the acquisition will positively impact its non-GAAP financial results in the latter half of 2025.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com