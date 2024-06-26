Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey, has issued a recall of 114 batches of Potassium Chloride Extended-Release Capsules USP (750 mg) 10 mEq due to failed dissolution, as reported by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).Potassium Chloride Extended-Release Capsules are prescribed for the treatment of hypokalemia, a condition characterized by low potassium levels.The capsules, sold in bottles containing 100 capsules (NDC 68462-357-01) and 500 capsules (NDC 68462-357-05), have various lot numbers and expiration dates associated with the recall. These products were distributed nationwide to wholesalers, distributors, and retail outlets.The FDA warns that inadequate dissolution of these potassium chloride capsules could result in hyperkalemia, a condition marked by elevated potassium levels, potentially leading to irregular heartbeats and cardiac arrest.To date, there have been no reports of hyperkalemia or serious adverse events linked to the recalled products from spontaneous sources.Wholesalers, distributors, and retailers are instructed to cease the distribution of the affected product lots immediately. Consumers who possess these capsules should consult their physician or healthcare provider prior to discontinuing use.For additional health news, visit rttnews.com.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com