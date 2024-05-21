The GlobalDairyTrade (GDT) Price Index, a key measure of dairy prices, experienced a notable increase, reaching 3.3% as of May 22, 2024. This marks a significant rise from the previous index level, which stood at 1.8%.New Zealand, a leading dairy-exporting nation, has monitored this development closely as it plays a crucial role in the country’s economy. The GDT Price Index is a critical indicator for dairy farmers and exporters, reflecting global demand and pricing trends.The surge to 3.3% underscores robust demand and potential supply constraints in the international dairy market. Economists and industry stakeholders will be watching closely to see how this trend evolves and what implications it may have for the dairy sector and related industries in New Zealand.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com