Globe Life Inc. has announced an increase in profit for its first quarter, compared to the same period last year. The company’s net income stood at $254.22 million, which translates to $2.67 a share, seeing a significant rise from last year’s first quarter results of $223.61 million or $2.28 per share.The company’s revenue for the quarter also saw an increase of 7.6%, going up from last year’s $1.32 billion to $1.42 billion.Looking at Globe Life Inc.’s earnings, there is a noticeable improvement:- The first quarter earnings stand at $254.22 million, which has escalated from last year’s $223.61 million.- Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 have also seen a rise, going from $2.28 last year to $2.67.- For Q1, the company’s revenue stands at $1.42 billion, showing an increase from the previous year’s $1.32 billion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com