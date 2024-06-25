GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors Co. (GM), announced on Tuesday its collaboration with the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) Pulsed Power and Energy Laboratory (PPEL) and the Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) to support commercial battery electric technology initiatives.The project, “Evaluation of Electric Vehicle Batteries to Enable Directed Energy” (EEVBEDE), is financed by the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD) Operational Energy Innovation office via the Operational Energy Capability Improvement Fund (OECIF).UTA PPEL is set to analyze the technology to assess how commercial automotive batteries perform under dynamic discharge and charge conditions. This evaluation aims to pave the way for domestically supplied energy storage solutions for future military applications.GM Defense intends to leverage GM’s Ultium Platform propulsion architecture for this evaluation. The Ultium Platform promises power, range, and scalability that surpass all previous GM hybrid or extended range EV technologies.By utilizing the advanced battery technologies developed by GM, GM Defense aims to address the DoD’s energy and energy storage challenges.Support from OECIF is crucial for the advancement of new power and energy technologies, thereby equipping the DoD with enhanced capabilities and mitigating the constraints posed by power and energy limitations.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com