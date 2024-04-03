In the first quarter of 2024, General Motors Co. (GM) and its dealerships sold 594,233 vehicles in the United States, marking a slight decline of 1.5% compared to the previous year. This was mainly due to fewer fleet deliveries. Nonetheless, the company’s retail sales witnessed a rise and were up by 6% year-over-year.Marissa West, GM’s senior vice president and president of North America, stated that the company had successfully gained retail market share over the past year, backed by a strong product mix and pricing. She also added that they were well-prepared for the spring season in terms of inventory. Moreover, production and deliveries of vehicles based on the Ultium Platform, led by the Cadillac LYRIQ, were seeing an upward trend. “We’re on plan,” she said.The company’s performance for the second quarter will be released on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com