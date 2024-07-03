General Motors Co. (GM) and its dealers recorded the delivery of 696,086 vehicles in the U.S. during the second quarter of 2024, marking a 0.6% increase compared to the same period last year.Electric vehicle (EV) sales for the quarter reached 21,930 units, representing a 40% year-over-year growth.”Our portfolio features an impressive range of diverse vehicles, allowing us to remain adaptable. This positions us to succeed as more customers transition to EVs while continuing to satisfy those who prefer traditional engine technologies,” stated Marissa West, GM’s Senior Vice President and President of North America.GM has announced that it will release its third-quarter sales results on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com