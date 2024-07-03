General Motors Co. (GM) has been fined $145.8 million for excessive emissions from approximately 5.9 million vehicles spanning the 2012-2018 model years, including full-size pickups and SUVs, as well as midsize SUVs, according to a Reuters report.The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) conducted an investigation revealing that these GM vehicles emitted more than 10% higher carbon dioxide than originally documented in the company’s compliance records.Following the EPA’s findings, GM has agreed to forfeit around 50 million metric tons in carbon allowances.Separately, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that GM will not only pay the financial penalty but will also cancel over 30.6 million fuel economy credits for the 2008-2010 model years to address the issue.Despite the penalty, GM maintained that it “has consistently complied with all applicable laws and regulations during the certification and in-use testing of the involved vehicles,” and stated that “this decision is the most expedient resolution to address outstanding issues with the federal government.”As of now, General Motors shares are trading at $46.54, a decline of 0.86% on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com