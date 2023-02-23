The industry-leading UK trading platform Go Markets is now offering customers 50% cash back on all deposits up to $15000. The platform, which is fully regulated and one of the UK’s leading CFD brokers, recently started this scheme to reward new and existing users. On top of this new rewards scheme, Go Markets integrates with … Continued
