Trade talks going well and risk on driving gold lower. Bloomberg News had reported that the White House could put in place a currency pact and suspend tariff increases. The price of Gold has been capped ahead of the key $1,520 target on a reverse in sentiment surrounding trade talks. Gold has dropped to a […] The post Gold bulls tiring on the 1500 handle as trade talk sentiment flips positive appeared first on Forex Crunch.
