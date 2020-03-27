Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Dips On Profit Taking

Gold Dips On Profit Taking

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold prices fell on profit taking Friday, but were set to post their best weekly gain since December 2008 on expectations that more countries will unveil some sort of stimulus packages to stem the economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Spot gold eased 0.4 percent to $1,621.03 per ounce, after five straight sessions of gains. U.S. gold futures were down 1.6 percent at $1,624.50 per ounce.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has already slashed rates to zero and launched quantitative easing. The U.S. Senate has passed a $2.2tn emergency relief package aimed at mitigating the financial havoc caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

There is demand for more fiscal and monetary support after data showed a record high of more than 3 million Americans filed claims for unemployment benefits last week.

The dollar extended losses after G20 leaders pledged to inject over $5 trillion into the global economy to limit job and income losses from the coronavirus and do whatever it takes to overcome the pandemic.

The U.S. has now surpassed China and Italy with at least 82,100 reported coronavirus cases, but several analysts and health officials warned it’s still the beginning.

There are now more than half a million cases of coronavirus reported in 202 countries and territories around the world.

China and the United States should “unite to fight” the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a call with U.S. President Donald Trump today.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.