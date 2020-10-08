Gold Edges Higher On Weaker Dollar

Gold edged higher on Thursday and the dollar nursed losses on renewed optimism about more U.S. fiscal stimulus after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that he would support relief measures for airlines and small businesses.

Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to 1,892.43 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,895.90.

After calling off negotiations over a broader relief package, Trump suggested he was open to piecemeal spending measures for airlines, small businesses and stimulus checks of $1,200 for individuals.

Optimistic signals by U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi over an airline-relief bill, rising chances of a Democratic victory during the November elections and expectations that U.S. monetary policy will remain accommodative for a long time also boosted risk sentiment.

Investors now await U.S. employment data due later in the day for further direction. Jobless claims are likely to decline while continued claims may remain above 10 million.

