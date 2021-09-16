Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Edges Lower On Firm Dollar

Gold Edges Lower On Firm Dollar

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold prices fell on Thursday as treasury yields held an advance and the dollar traded firm ahead of next week’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that should provide some clarity on the when the U.S. central bank would begin tapering its stimulus.

Spot gold dipped 0.8 percent to $1,779.12 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.8 percent at $1,779.65.

While softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data released on Tuesday eased short-term expectations about tapering of asset purchases from the Federal Reserve, there are a lot of members in the FOMC who are in favor of commencing tapering this year.

The dollar index is resilient today, as concerns over the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group and Beijing’s latest push to rein in private industries dampened risk sentiment.

The progress of U.S. President Joe Biden’s economic agenda also remained in focus after the House of Representative’s Ways and Means Committee approved the biggest tax hikes in a generation on Wednesday.

The committee approved $2.1 trillion in new levies that mostly focused on corporations and the wealthy.

On the data front, U.S. retail sales for August, business inventories data for July and weekly jobless claims for the week ended September 11 will be featured in the New York session.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.