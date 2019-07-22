Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Edges Up Marginally After Moving Sideways

Gold Edges Up Marginally After Moving Sideways

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold futures moved in a very narrow range around the flat line on Monday, as traders made cautious moves, looking ahead to the upcoming Federal Reserve Monetary policy meeting.

The dollar stayed fairly steady above the unchanged line amid fading optimism about steep interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, thus restricting gold’s uptick.

Geopolitical tensions and uncertainty about a progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations prompted traders to seek the safe haven asset.

The dollar index advanced to 97.29 before paring some gains and easing to 97.23, still up from previous close of 97.15.

Gold futures for August ended up $0.20, at $1,426.90 an ounce.

Silver futures for September ended up $0.216, at $16.411 an ounce, while Copper futures for September settled at $2.7220 per pound, losing $0.0305 in the session.

Geopolitical tensions have risen after Iran said that it had arrested 17 Iranian citizens on charges of spying for the United States and some of them have already been sentenced to death.

According to reports, an Iranian intelligence official told a press conference in Tehran that those taken into custody allegedly worked on “sensitive sites” in the country’s military and nuclear facilities.

The mood was cautious also due to the leadership election in the U.K. and the policy meeting of the European Central Bank.

Next week, the U.S. Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet and announce its policy move.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.