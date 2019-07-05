Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Ends Lower As Dollar Rises On Upbeat Jobs Data

Gold Ends Lower As Dollar Rises On Upbeat Jobs Data

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

Gold prices tumbled on Friday, as the dollar gained in strength after data showing a stronger-than-expected jobs data dented hopes of any steep interest rate cut in the near-term by the Federal Reserve and took shine off the yellow metal.

The dollar index rose to 97.44 and despite paring some gains subsequently, was still up by a notable margin of over 0.5% at 97.32.

Gold futures for August ended down $20.80, or 1.5%, at $1,400.10 an ounce.

On Wednesday, gold futures for August settled up $12.90, or 0.9%, at $1,420.90 an ounce, after rising to a high of $1,441.00 earlier in the session.

Gold futures shed about 1% in the holiday-shortened week.

Gold prices rose to over six-month highs on Wednesday amid growing expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates as early as this month, after key Fed officials sounded dovish and recent economic data too hinted at such a move.

Silver futures for September ended down $0.335, at $15.001 an ounce, while Copper futures for September settled lower by $0.0220, at $2.6610 per pound.

Data released by the U.S. Labor Department today said employment surged up by 224,000 jobs in June after edging up by a downwardly revised 72,000 jobs in May.

Economists had expected employment to increase by about 160,000 jobs compared to the addition of 75,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

However, the unemployment rate inched up to 3.7% in June from 3.6% in May. The unemployment rate had been expected to hold steady.

On the trade front, talks between the U.S. and China will resume next week after U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to trade war truce at the G20 summit.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are expected to engage in talks with China’s Vice Premier Liu He.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.