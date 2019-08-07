Gold Extends Gains To 4th Straight Session On Trade Worries

Gold prices moved higher Wednesday morning, extending recent gains, amid persisting concerns over U.S.-China trade war.

Lower index futures that suggest a sharp fall in stock prices early on Wednesday appear to be contributing substantially to the yellow metal’s rise.

A subdued dollar amid a call from U.S. President Donald Trump for further rate cuts by the Federal Reserve is also seen supporting the safe haven asset.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield slid to its lowest level since 2016. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield traded at 1.63% after having stayed above 2% last week.

Gold futures for December were up $22.30, or 1.5%, at $1,506.40 an ounce.

Gold futures for December ended up $7.70, or 0.5%, at $1,484.20 an ounce on Tuesday, after gaining about 1.3% a session earlier.

Silver futures for September were gaining $0.485, or 2.95%, at $16.930 an ounce, while Copper futures were down $0.0030, or 0.12%, at $2.5545 per pound.

