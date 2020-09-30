Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Falls As Dollar Strengthens After Presidential Debate

Gold Falls As Dollar Strengthens After Presidential Debate

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold fell on Wednesday and was on track for its biggest monthly decline in nearly 4 years as the dollar clearly regained its status as preferred safe haven in the face of substantial economic and event risks.

Spot gold fell 0.6 percent to $1,892.40 per ounce, declining over 4 percent so far in September and remaining on track for its worst monthly performance since November 2016. U.S. gold futures were down 0.6 percent at $1,891.95 per ounce.

The U.S. dollar benefited from caution that crept into financial markets as the first debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos Tuesday, raising concerns over heightened political risk ahead of November’s presidential election.

Rising number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. and Europe as well as the Congressional stalemate on a stimulus package are among the other factors driving the increased demand for the greenback.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Tuesday that they’re hopeful they can reach a new economic stimulus agreement, a day after House Democrats unveiled a new bill and stalled talks resumed.

After her conversation with U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, Pelosi said she’s hopeful about clinching a longshot deal.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.