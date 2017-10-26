Gold Flat After ECB Announcenment

Gold futures were flat Thursday morning after the European Central Bank extended its quantitative easing program.
“If the outlook becomes less favorable, or if financial conditions become inconsistent with further progress towards a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation, the Governing Council stands ready to increase the asset purchase program in terms of size and/or duration,” the ECB said in its policy statement.
Gold was down $1 at $1278 an ounce.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)
- Euro Falls After ECB Keep Rates Unchanged, To Cut QE From Jan 2018 - October 26, 2017
- *U.S. Initial Jobless Claims Rise To 233,000 In Week Ended 10/21 - October 26, 2017
- *Crude Oil Flat At $52.18 - October 26, 2017