Gold Flat After ECB Announcenment

Gold futures were flat Thursday morning after the European Central Bank extended its quantitative easing program.

“If the outlook becomes less favorable, or if financial conditions become inconsistent with further progress towards a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation, the Governing Council stands ready to increase the asset purchase program in terms of size and/or duration,” the ECB said in its policy statement.

Gold was down $1 at $1278 an ounce.

