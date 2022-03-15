Gold Forecast: Bears Eying Monthly Lows of $1,900 amid Fed, Risk-on

Gold prices remain under pressure near a weekly low and have declined for three days. Even though yields are at multi-month highs, the market struggles to find direction in Asia. China is facing an outbreak of the Coronavirus, and the city of Langfang near Beijing has been sealed off. The gold forecast is strongly bearish … Continued

