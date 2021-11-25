Gold Forecast: Bounces off Support, Capped by $1,800

After bouncing off a three-week low, gold grinds upwards around the intraday top. During slow market conditions, a corrective pullback occurs from key support levels near-term. Wednesday’s inflation data failed to cheer yields despite hawkish Fed Minutes. The gold price forecast remains bearish despite the marginal daily gains as the metal has not yet triggered … Continued
