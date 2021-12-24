Despite rising close to a weekly high, gold prices remain dormant. Risk sentiment and softer dollars favored gold buyers, despite higher returns. In the short term, Omicron, US stimulus, and China are important catalysts. The gold price forecast is bullish despite the fact that the metal is lacking any strong conviction as the market activity … Continued

The post Gold Forecast: Bulls Lack Conviction amid Low Activity on Christmas Eve appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story