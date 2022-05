Gold prices consolidated losses at a three-month low ahead of key US inflation data. Mixed sentiment, DXY pullback reminds buyers, but growth fears weigh on prices, Fed said. The formation of a 12-day-old megaphone, a weekly resistance line, also gives hope to the sellers, although a fall in the US CPI could extend the price … Continued

The post Gold Forecast: Recovering to $1,850 as USD Softens Ahead of Inflation appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story