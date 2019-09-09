Gold Futures End Lower For 3rd Straight Session

Gold futures edged lower on Monday, extending losses to a third successive session, as higher bond yields and increased risk appetite of investors weighed on the commodity.

However, gold’s decline was not any significantly pronounced today as prices recovered a bit after stocks retreated from higher levels and the dollar index pared some early gains.

Gold futures for December ended down $4.40, or about 0.3%, at $1,511.10 an ounce, after falling to a low of $1,505.50 intraday.

On Friday, gold futures for December ended down $10.00, or 0.7%, at $1,515.50 an ounce, after having shed 2.2% a session earlier.

Silver futures for December ended up $0.048, at $18.167 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $2.6275 per pound, up $0.0065 for the session.

Gold prices moved higher early on Monday, as weak economic data from the U.S. and China raised hopes of further stimulus from global central banks.

The jobs data from the U.S. Labor Department on Friday showed a weaker than expected growth in August.

Official data released by the General Administration of Customs said China’s exports decreased unexpectedly in August amid escalating trade dispute with the US administration. The data said exports decreased 1% in dollar terms on a yearly basis, as against expectations for a 2.1% increase. In July, exports had surged 3.3%.

Imports declined 5.6% in August, but that was slower than an expected fall of 6.3%. The trade balance showed a surplus of $34.8 billion in August, compared to $42.8 billion forecast by economists.

Exports to the U.S. plunged 16% in the month, while imports from the US declined 22.4%.

