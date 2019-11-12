Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures End Lower For 4th Straight Session

Gold Futures End Lower For 4th Straight Session

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold futures settled lower on Tuesday, extending losses to a fourth successive session, as increased risk appetite weighed on the safe-haven commodity.

Traders, looking for signs of progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations, largely made cautious moves.

The U.S. President Donald Trump said at The Economic Club of New York Tuesday afternoon that he will “substantially” raise tariffs on China if a deal between the U.S. and China isn’t reached.

Trump said a trade deal with China “could happen soon” although he did not provide details on the state of trade talks between the two countries. He however said that he would only accept an agreement that is good for U.S. companies and workers.

The dollar’s rise against major rivals contributed as well to gold’s decline.

The dollar index was flat at 98.21 this morning, but gained modest strength as the day progressed.

At 98.33, the dollar index was up 0.14, or 0.14%, from previous close.

Gold futures for December ended down $3.40, or about 0.2%, at $1,453.70 an ounce, after declining to a low of $1,446.20, the lowest level in more than 3 months.

On Monday, gold futures for December ended down $5.80, or 0.4%, at $1,457.10 an ounce.

Silver futures for December ended down $0.110, at $16.692 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $2.6455 per pound, down $0.0185 from previous close.

Trump spoke mostly about the strength of the U.S. economy, crediting his policies cutting taxes and regulation for the strong growth seen in recent years.

Trump also hit out at the Federal Reserve and said the economy and the markets would be even stronger if the central bank would take his advice and slash interest rates further.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.