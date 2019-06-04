Gold Futures Extend Gains To 5th Straight Session

Breaking News
Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 2 mins ago

Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, extending gains to a fifth successive session, as concerns about the likely impact of trade disputes on global growth continued to prompt investors to seek the safe haven asset.

However, unlike in recent sessions, gains for the yellow metal were just marginal today as stock markets in the U.S. and Europe saw a good upswing.

The dollar index rose to 97.34, limiting gold’s upside. The index, however, retreated subsequently and was last seen moving around 97.15, near the flat line.

Gold futures for August ended up $0.80, or nearly 0.1%, at $1,328.70 an ounce, the highest close since the last week of February.

Silver futures for July ended up $0.29, at $14.769 an ounce, while Copper futures for July settled at $2.6690 per pound, up $0.0190 from previous close.

Investors were pricing in a possible rate cut in the foreseeable future.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank will act “as appropriate” to sustain the economic expansion.

Powell addressed the recent developments involving trade negotiations and other matters, acknowledging that the Fed does not know how or when these issues will be resolved.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard suggested in a speech on Monday that an interest rate cut “may be warranted soon” due in part to escalating global trade tensions.

In economic news, data released by the Commerce Department showed that factory orders slumped by 0.8% in April after jumping by a downwardly revised 1.3% in March.

Economists had expected factory orders to drop by 0.9% compared to the 1.9% spike originally reported for the previous month.

Orders for durable goods led the pullback by factory orders, plunging by 2.1% in April after surging up by 1.7% in March. The steep drop came as orders for transportation equipment plummeted by 5.9%.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said orders for non-durable goods rose by 0.5% in April after climbing by 0.9% in March.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

