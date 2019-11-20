Gold Futures Extend Recent Gains On Safe-haven Appeal

Gold prices are higher Wednesday morning as investors look to pick up the safe haven asset amid lingering uncertainty about U.S.-China trade deal.

However, gains are just modest for the yellow metal as the dollar has gained in strength.

Stock prices tumbled in Asian and European markets after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened higher tariffs on Chinese goods if a deal is not made between the two countries.

The dollar is gaining for a second successive session, as markets look ahead to the release of the Federal Reserve’s minutes of the latest monetary policy meeting for clues on interest rates.

The dollar index is up 0.15%, at 98.00.

Gold futures for December are gaining $2.50, or 0.16%, at $1,476.80 an ounce.

On Tuesday, gold futures for December ended up $2.40, or about 0.2%, at $1,474.30 an ounce, after gaining $3.40 an ounce a day earlier.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com