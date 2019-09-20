Gold Futures Modestly Higher On Weak Dollar, Geopolitical Tensions

Gold prices were moving higher Friday morning, riding on a softer dollar and lingering concerns about tensions in the Middle East following last week’s drone attack on Saudi oil facilities.

Traders were also wary of seeking riskier assets while awaiting the developments on trade front. Senior officials from the U.S. and China began discussing trade on Thursday, nearly a couple of months after the previous round talks.

The dollar index, which eased to a low of 98.14, recovered lost ground and was last seen at 98.32, up marginally from previous close.

Gold futures for December were up $5.00, or 0.35%, at $1,511.20 an ounce.

On Thursday, gold futures for December ended down $9.60, or about 0.6%, at $1,506.20, snapping a 3-day winning streak.

Silver futures for December were gaining $0.071, or 0.4%, at $17.955 an ounce, while Copper futures for December were rising $0.0075, or 0.3%, at $2.6160 per pound.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com