Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Plunge Sharply, Settle At 2-month Low

Gold Futures Plunge Sharply, Settle At 2-month Low

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold prices declined sharply as the dollar strengthened and equities edged higher after top officials in the Trump administration dismissed reports about U.S. planning to delist Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

The dollar index advanced to 99.46 and stayed steady around that level. It was last seen trading at 99.42, up 0.31% from previous close.

Gold futures for December ended down $33.50, or about 2.2%, at $1,472.90 an ounce, the lowest settlement in almost two months.

On Friday, gold futures for December ended down $8.80, or about 0.6%, at $1,506.40 an ounce.

Gold futures lost about 3.7% in the month of September.

Silver futures for December ended down $0.654, at $16.998 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $2.5785 per pound, down $0.0190 from previous close.

In U.S. economic news, MNI Indicators released a report showing Chicago-area business activity unexpectedly returned to contraction in the month of September.

MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer slumped to 47.1 in September after rebounding to 50.4 in August. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction in Chicago-area business activity.

The index indicated a contraction for the third time in four months, while economists had expected a much more modest decrease to a reading of 50.2.

MNI Indicators said its reading on prices at the factory gate rose 4.1 points to 57.7 in third quarter, with anecdotal evidence pointing to tariffs affecting prices and business activity.

In U.S.-China trade related news, Treasury Department spokeswoman Monica Crowley denied reports the Trump administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

“The administration is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time. We welcome investment in the United States,” she said in a statement.

Crowley’s statement comes on the heels of reports suggesting the administration is contemplating ways to curb U.S. investments in China.

Meanwhile, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro attacked the media reports in an interview with CNBC on Monday, claiming “over half” of a Bloomberg report about potential restrictions was “highly inaccurate or simply flat-out false.”

“This story was just so full of inaccuracies and in terms of the truth of the matter, what the Treasury said I think was accurate,” Navarro said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.