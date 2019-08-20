Gold Futures Rebound, Settle Modestly Higher

Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, rebounding from recent losses, as equities and bond yields fell after traders turned cautious ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s July meeting.

The dollar’s decline supported the bullion’s uptick.

The dollar index eased to a low of 98.12 and was last seen at 98.15, down 0.2% from previous close.

Gold futures for December ended up $4.10, or 0.3%, at $1,515.70 an ounce.

On Monday, gold futures for December ended down $12.00, or about 0.8%, at $1,511.60 an ounce, after falling by about 0.5% a session earlier.

Silver futures for September ended up $0.208 at $17.148 an ounce, while Copper futures for September ended lower by $0.0235 at $2.5780 per pound.

The minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last meeting is due out on Wednesday. Traders are also looking ahead to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday for clues to what the U.S. central bank may do next.

The Group of Seven (G7) leaders’ summit will be held this weekend in France and it remains to be seen whether there will be a joint communique amid wide gaps between member nations on trade and climate issues.

