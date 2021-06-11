Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Recover After Early Weakness, Settle Higher For 2nd Straight Day

Gold Futures Recover After Early Weakness, Settle Higher For 2nd Straight Day

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold futures settled slightly higher on Thursday, extending gains to a second straight day, as the dollar pared gains and bond yields dropped again.

A slightly weak dollar and a drop in U.S. long term bond yields supported gold’s uptick.

Traders digested the Labor Department’s data that showed U.S. inflation hit a 13-year high in May. The data said

The dollar index, which rose to 90.31, dropped to a low of 89.98 in late morning trades before edging up to 90.08, down slightly from the previous close.

The yield on 10-year Treasury Note dropped to a low of 1.47%, a new low since early March.

Gold futures for August ended up by $0.90 or nearly 0.1% at $1,896.40 an ounce, well off the day’s low of $1,871.80. Gold futures gained almost 0.1% in the previous session.

Silver futures for July ended up by $0.029 at $28.031 an ounce, while Copper futures for July settled at $4.4850 per pound, down $0.0460 from the previous close.

Data released by the Labor Department showed a bigger than expected increase in consumer prices in the month of May. The data said the U.S. consumer price index rose by 0.6% in May after climbing by 0.8% in April. Economists had expected consumer prices to increase by 0.4%.

The report also showed consumer prices in May were up by 5% compared to the same month a year ago, reflecting the biggest spike since August of 2008. The annual rate of core consumer price growth also accelerated to 3.8% in May, which represents the biggest jump since June of 1992.

Another data from the Labor Department showed a modest drop in first-time claims for unemployment benefits in the U.S. The report said jobless claims dipped to 376,000 from the previous week’s unrevised level of 385,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to fall to 370,000.

The Governing Council of the European Central Bank, led by ECB President Christine Lagarde, today left key interest rates unchanged and maintained the size of the pandemic emergency purchase programme, or PEPP, at EUR 1,850 billion.

The ECB has raised Eurozone growth forecasts for this year and next and said the risks to the outlook were balanced. Policymakers also raised the inflation forecast for the two years, but expect underlying inflationary pressures to remain subdued.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.