Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Rise To 7-week Closing High As Trade Tensions Rise

Gold Futures Rise To 7-week Closing High As Trade Tensions Rise

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold prices surged higher on Friday as global equities tumbled on fears of a recession after the U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 5% tariff on Mexican goods imported into U.S.

Trump, who revealed that the tariff move is to compel Mexico to make efforts to stop flow of illegal immigrants across the country and into the U.S., added that the tariff will gradually increase till the illegal immigration problem is solved.

Investor sentiment, which was already down due to worries about an escalation in the U.S.-China trade conflict, weakened further after Trump’s latest move.

Recent data showing a less than initially estimated acceleration in U.S. economic growth, higher initial jobless claims and a drop in pending home sales continued to support the yellow metal’s rise.

The dollar’s fall and the data showing a contraction in China’s manufacturing activity in April contributed as well to the increased demand for the safe haven asset.

The dollar index dropped to a low of 97.72, losing about 0.4%.

Gold futures for August ended up $18.70, or 1.5%, at $1,311.10 an ounce, the highest settlement since April 10.

On Thursday, gold futures for August ended up $6.10, or 0.5%, at $1,292.40 an ounce. For the week, gold futures gained 2.1%.

Silver futures for July ended up $0.076, at $14.567 an ounce, while Copper futures for July settled at $2.6400 per pound, down $0.0140 from previous close.

In today’s economic news from U.S., a report from the University of Michigan said the consumer sentiment index for May was downwardly revised to 100.0 from the preliminary reading of 120.4. The downward revision was much bigger than what was expected.

Although the index remains notably higher than the final April reading of 97.2, it has fallen short of expectations for a reading of 101.5.

Meanwhile, personal income in the U.S. rose by more than expected in the month of April, increasing by 0.5%, after inching up by 0.1% in March, according to a report released by the Commerce Department. Economists had expected personal income to rise by 0.3%.

The report also said personal spending increased by 0.3% in April after spiking by an upwardly revised 1.1% in March.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.