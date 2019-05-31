Gold Futures Rise To 7-week Closing High As Trade Tensions Rise

Gold prices surged higher on Friday as global equities tumbled on fears of a recession after the U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 5% tariff on Mexican goods imported into U.S.

Trump, who revealed that the tariff move is to compel Mexico to make efforts to stop flow of illegal immigrants across the country and into the U.S., added that the tariff will gradually increase till the illegal immigration problem is solved.

Investor sentiment, which was already down due to worries about an escalation in the U.S.-China trade conflict, weakened further after Trump’s latest move.

Recent data showing a less than initially estimated acceleration in U.S. economic growth, higher initial jobless claims and a drop in pending home sales continued to support the yellow metal’s rise.

The dollar’s fall and the data showing a contraction in China’s manufacturing activity in April contributed as well to the increased demand for the safe haven asset.

The dollar index dropped to a low of 97.72, losing about 0.4%.

Gold futures for August ended up $18.70, or 1.5%, at $1,311.10 an ounce, the highest settlement since April 10.

On Thursday, gold futures for August ended up $6.10, or 0.5%, at $1,292.40 an ounce. For the week, gold futures gained 2.1%.

Silver futures for July ended up $0.076, at $14.567 an ounce, while Copper futures for July settled at $2.6400 per pound, down $0.0140 from previous close.

In today’s economic news from U.S., a report from the University of Michigan said the consumer sentiment index for May was downwardly revised to 100.0 from the preliminary reading of 120.4. The downward revision was much bigger than what was expected.

Although the index remains notably higher than the final April reading of 97.2, it has fallen short of expectations for a reading of 101.5.

Meanwhile, personal income in the U.S. rose by more than expected in the month of April, increasing by 0.5%, after inching up by 0.1% in March, according to a report released by the Commerce Department. Economists had expected personal income to rise by 0.3%.

The report also said personal spending increased by 0.3% in April after spiking by an upwardly revised 1.1% in March.

