Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Settle At 1-week High As Dollar Weakens

Gold Futures Settle At 1-week High As Dollar Weakens

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold prices moved higher on Wednesday and lifted the most active gold futures contract to their highest close in a weak, as the dollar lost ground against its peers.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s reiteration that the central bank will continue with its accommodative policy and an interest rate hike would not happen anytime soon weighed on the dollar.

“We will not raise interest rates pre-emptively because we fear the possible onset of inflation. We will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances,” Powell said in a hearing before the House Select Subcommittee on Tuesday.

The dollar index dropped to a low of 91.51 in mid morning trades, but recovered gradually to emerge above the flat line about an hour past noon. It was last seen hovering around 91.75.

Gold futures for August ended up by $6.00 or about 0.3% at $1,783.40 an ounce, the highest close since last Wednesday (June 16). Gold futures rose to a high of $1,795.60 an ounce before paring some gains.

Silver futures for July ended higher by $0.254 or 1% at $26.111 an ounce, while Copper futures for July settled at $4.3305 per pound, up $0.1005 or 2.4% from the previous close.

In U.S. economic news today, a report released by the Commerce Department showed another steep drop in new home sales in the U.S. in the month of May.

The Commerce Department said new home sales tumbled by 5.9% to an annual rate of 769,000 in May after plunging by 7.8% to a downwardly revised rate of 817,000 in April.

The continued decrease surprised economists, who had expected new home sales to climb 0.8% to a rate of 870,000 from the 863,000 originally reported for the previous month. With the continued nosedive, new home sales fell to their lowest annual rate since hitting 704,000 in May of last year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.