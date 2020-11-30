Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Settle At 5-month Low

Gold Futures Settle At 5-month Low

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold prices drifted lower on Monday as demand for the safe-haven asset faded further amid improved risk sentiment due to continued optimism about coronavirus vaccine.

The dollar’s recovery from recent losses too weighed on gold prices. The dollar index, which rose to 91.91, gaining about 0.12%, was last seen at 91.88, well off the day’s low of 91.51.

Gold futures for February ended down $7.20 or about 0.4% at $1,780.90 an ounce, the lowest close in about five months.

Gold futures shed about 5.6% in November.

The most active Silver futures contract for March ended the session with a loss of $0.046 at $22.593 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $3.4380 per pound, gaining $0.0215.

Biden’s transition to power officially kicked off last week, ending a major uncertainty. On the vaccine front, trial successes from Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. have buoyed hopes that a Covid-19 vaccine is coming soon.

The U.K. government said it has signed a deal for an additional 2 million doses of mRNA-1273, Moderna’s vaccine candidate against Covid-19, bringing the total to 7 million doses for the U.K.

The U.K. now has access to enough doses of Moderna’s vaccine candidate for about 3.5 million people.

Meanwhile, the latest numbers show a stabilization in new coronavirus infections in Europe, with Britain and France preparing to ease some of their lockdown restrictions.

Data showing that China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years this month contributed as well to improved risk sentiment.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.