Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Settle At Fresh Near 9-year High On Safe Haven Demand

Gold Futures Settle At Fresh Near 9-year High On Safe Haven Demand

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 2 mins ago

Gold prices moved higher on Wednesday, extending recent gains, amid an escalation in tensions between the U.S. and China, and on concerns about the spread of coronavirus in the U.S.

A weaker dollar contributed as well to the rise in gold prices. The dollar index slid to a low of 94.83 in the European session, and was last seen at 95.02, down 0.1% from previous close.

Gold futures for August ended up $21.20 or about 1.2% at $1,865.10, a fresh closing high since September 2011, and now look all set to move past an all-time high of $1,923.70, recorded in early September 2011.

Silver futures for September settled stronger by $1.59 or 7.4% at $23.144 an ounce, the highest settlement in nearly seven years.

Copper futures for September closed at $2.9245 per pound, losing about 1.1% in the session.

In coronavirus news, the U.S. pandemic may “get worse before it gets better” President Donald Trump said as the country reported more than 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday. More than 65,000 new covid-19 cases were recorded yesterday, adding to a nationwide tally of more than 3,874,000 since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, tensions between the U.S. and China have come to the fore again after the U.S. asked Beijing to close its diplomatic consulate in Houston within the next 72 hours and Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin condemned the action and warned of retaliation if the U.S. does not reverse its decision.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.