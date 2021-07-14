Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Settle At Near 1-month High As Dollar Weakens

Gold Futures Settle At Near 1-month High As Dollar Weakens

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold prices climbed up on Wednesday and lifted the most active gold futures contract to a near 1-month closing high, as the dollar weakened against some major rivals, and treasury yields dropped.

The yield on 10-year Treasury Note dropped to 1.36%. The dollar index slid to 92.37, giving up more than 0.4% from Tuesday’s close.

In his prepared remarks before the House Financial Committee, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the belief that “substantial further progress” towards the Fed’s goals of maximum employment and price stability is “still a ways off,” suggesting the central bank is not likely to begin tightening monetary policy anytime soon.

The Fed chief also once again stressed that the Fed will provide “advance notice” before announcing any changes to its asset purchase program.

Powell acknowledged that inflation has increased notably and will likely remain elevated in coming months but predicted inflation would moderate as the effects of the production bottlenecks unwind.

Gold futures for August ended up by $15.10 or about 0.8% at $1,825.00 an ounce. Gold stayed firm post-settlement, after the Beige Book released by the central bank said the U.S. economy has “strengthened further.”

Silver futures for September ended higher by $0.131 at $26.271 an ounce, while Copper futures for September settled at $4.2675 per pound, down $0.0395 from the previous session.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand surged up by 1% in June after climbing by 0.8% in May. Economists had expected producer prices to rise by 0.6%.

The report also showed the annual rate of producer price growth accelerated to 7.3% in June from 6.6% in May, reaching the highest level since 12-month data were first calculated in November of 2010.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.