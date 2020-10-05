Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Gold Futures Settle At Over 2-week High As Dollar Slips

Gold Futures Settle At Over 2-week High As Dollar Slips

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Gold prices moved higher on Monday as the dollar weakened amid fresh optimism about a U.S. coronavirus relief package.

Rising worries about rapidly growing new coronavirus cases in the U.S. and several other countries across the globe boosted the demand for the safe-haven asset.

The dollar index, which dropped to 93.37 around mid-morning, was last seen at 93.51, down 0.36% from previous close.

Gold futures for December ended higher by $12.50 or about 0.7% at $1,920.10 an ounce, the highest close since September 18.

Silver futures for December ended up $0.531 or 2.2% at $24.560 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $2.9630 per pound, down $0.0140 or 0.5% from previous close.

Investors are pinning hopes that America will pass a new stimulus bill sooner rather than later. Trump tweeted over the weekend that the U.S. “wants and needs stimulus”.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CBS in an interview that progress was being made on coronavirus relief legislation to respond to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Separately, Politico reported that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Pelosi consulted Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about their stimulus plan talks.

In economic news, activity in the U.S. service sector unexpectedly grew at a faster rate in the month of September, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management.

The ISM said its services PMI rose inched up 57.8 in September from 56.9 in August, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 56.3.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.